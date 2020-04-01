Apr 1, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

First Repatriation Flight To Sao Paulo Departs From OR Tambo Airport

Apr 1, 2020 1 min read

OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: @ortambo_int/Twitter

JOHANNESBURG – The first repatriation flight permitted in terms of revised national lockdown regulations has departed from OR Tambo International Airport.

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) said a total of 321 passengers have boarded the flight to Sao Paulo, Brazil.

On Tuesday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced the amended regulations saying that arrangements had been made for foreign nationals who wanted to return to their countries.

“The repatriations of foreign nationals from South Africa back to their respective countries is allowed provided the following conditions: foreign countries must charter their aircraft to South Africa without passengers except with the crew. The crew is not allowed to disembark.”

Acsa said there were no major challenges in making the necessary operational arrangements for the flight.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

EWN

