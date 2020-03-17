First Human Trial Of Covid-19 Vaccine Gets Under Way In The US

Share with your network!

More countries are being placed on lockdown on Tuesday morning with borders across Europe closing to limit the spread of COVID-19 while the first human trial of a vaccine gets under way in the US.

More than 7,000 people have died globally from the coronavirus out of over 182,000 cases.

However, almost 80,000 people have made full recoveries.

In South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the ANC was confident government’s COVID-19 preventative measures would work.

Ramaphosa said the party was focused on coming up with a plan to minimise the effects of the spread of the virus.

South Africa has 62 confirmed cases with more expected to be announced in the coming days.

The president declared a state of disaster on Sunday night announcing travel restrictions, school closures and cancelling mass events.

PANIC BUYING

Many grocery shops were overrun on Monday by consumers panic buying and stock-piling items.

Videos on social media show long snaking queues with scores of people standing in close quarters.

EWN

