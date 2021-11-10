iAfrica

First Hand Experience of Life Beyond Prison

5 hours ago 1 min read

For the first time in Tunisia, three prisoners were allowed the opportunity to leave prison for a few moments to help make a documentary about the Carthage Film Festival. The initiative is the latest stage of a project that began with festival film screenings inside prisons seven years ago. For the prison authorities, this is a way to prepare the return of prisoners to life outside prison walls. “What I’ve gained is that when I get back home I have an idea of what I would like to do. The training we did is making me think about starting up a production company or to work in filming. For example, today I met directors and people who watched what I’ve produced and the way I work. It makes me happy to see that and makes me want to get into this field”, concluded Karim, one of the inmates from the Mahdia prison involved in this initiative.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

