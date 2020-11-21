First-Half Dominance Wins It For Bulls

Share with your network!

The Bulls have been crowned Super Rugby Unlocked champions with a 21-5 win over Pumas on Saturday.

And while the win is not so gleeful as their last Super Rugby title in the Orlando Stadium back in 2010, the trophy-win is a major warning to their fellow South African sides.

Bulls have been in impressive form under the guidance of Jake White and are heading into the Currie Cup with a head start as the log points from this competition are carried over.

The Bulls outscored the Pumas three tries to one.

It was a game of two halves. The Bulls dominated the first half and raced to 21-0 lead.

However, the Pumas produced an impressive second-half and kept the Bulls scoreless.

