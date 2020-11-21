First-Half Dominance Wins It For Bulls

The Bulls have been crowned Super Rugby Unlocked champions with a 21-5 win over Pumas on Saturday.
And while the win is not so gleeful as their last Super Rugby title in the Orlando Stadium back in 2010, the trophy-win is a major warning to their fellow South African sides.
Bulls have been in impressive form under the guidance of Jake White and are heading into the Currie Cup with a head start as the log points from this competition are carried over.
The Bulls outscored the Pumas three tries to one.
It was a game of two halves. The Bulls dominated the first half and raced to 21-0 lead.
However, the Pumas produced an impressive second-half and kept the Bulls scoreless.
More Stories
England See Off Ireland
Chelsea Go Top With Win At Newcastle
Brighton Snap Winless Streak
Arteta Furious After Training Bust-Up Leaked To Media
Managers Want Heading Curbed If It Leads To Dementia
Djokovic Reaches ATP Finals Semis
Klopp Hopes Liverpool Youngsters Step Up
Man Utd Missing ‘X-factor’ Without Fans – Solskjaer
Hamilton Takes Seventh Title In Style
Banyana Banyana Bag Cosafa Women’s Championship title
Man Utd Have The Mentality To Be Champions – Fernandes
Hamilton Further From Pole But Closer To Seventh Title