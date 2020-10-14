First Ever Life Coaching Cartoon Launches In SA

Share with your network!

A first of its kind life coaching cartoon has been launched in South Africa.

Conceptualised by Executive Life Coach Jason Bernic, “The Life Coach” is a single frame full colour cartoon that looks at pressing life issues in an entertaining way – and offers a glimpse at how Bernic assists his clients through these situations in his role as an Executive Life Coach.



“I created The Life Coach cartoon because I love what I do and want to share its power with the world. The cartoon is still finding its way and I have played with a number of themes which sit at the heart of coaching. It’s an easy, quick read that draws the viewer in for a closer look. The picture and content is engaging, often entertaining, always educational and impactful,” says Bernic.



“I hope to attract readers’ attention and have them experience the impact of coaching, for just a moment.”



Cartoons are a wonderful form of expression that we as humans have been engaging with since we were small children. They convey a lot of information in very few words and are a visual medium that has an ever-lasting impact on the minds of readers. They are such effective communicators that in a few lines, they can describe an entire set of circumstances, emotions and solutions. A cartoon packs great meaning at a glance.

“Cartoons are an essential part of every childhood. With the help of cartoons kids can learn about the world around them, about new emotions, life issues and other important things. The same applies to adults and it is for this reason that I wanted to get key messaging out to the public through a cartoon,” says Bernic. “You are never too old to appreciate a good cartoon.”



Bernic is an Executive Life Coach that works one-on-one with private and business clients and also offers unique and innovative coaching circles such as Women In Business, To Be A Dad, Advisor Dojo, The Boardroom and the Business Salon.



He has extensive experience within the industry and is the resident life coach on Jacaranda FM. Bernic is set to imminently launch his hugely successful prospecting coaching – Insane Prospecting – as an online course and is halfway through a book called 101 Prospecting Strategies for Financial Advisors.

For more information or to view The Life Coach cartoons visit www.successcoaching.co.za. Email Jason Bernic on

jason@successcoaching.co.za. Alternatively, contact Jason on 010 300 0801.

#JasonBernicCoach

