The official launch event of the inaugural African Critical Minerals Summit will take place in Johannesburg on 14 April, featuring a networking breakfast

The first-ever African Critical Minerals Summit will launch in Johannesburg on Friday 14 April. Taking place in the form of a networking breakfast, the official launch event will be hosted by South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy – who will speak alongside international mining companies. The networking breakfast takes place the day after the South Africa Investment Conference.

Uniting financiers, operators and service providers from across the global mineral value chain, the launch event offers stakeholders the chance to network with relevant industry heads, engage with government representatives and policymakers while gaining insight into the inaugural African Critical Minerals Summit – taking place in November this year.

With South Africa representing a leading producer of critical minerals – the country is the biggest producer of platinum globally, offers the highest grade of Rare Earth Elements at its Steenkampskraal mine and is responsible for 60% of the world’s manganese supply, 75% of platinum and 40% of palladium ­– the launch aims to consolidate the country’s position as a top supplier of critical minerals essential for the global energy transition while showcasing investment prospects, driving deals signings and kickstarting a series of mineral-related developments both nationally and regionally.

As the shift to renewable energy technologies calls for the heightened production and supply of critical minerals, investing in South Africa will not only speed up this transition, better equipping countries to deal with climate change and energy security challenges, but grow the African mineral market and broader economy.

The launch networking event is free to attend but requires an RSVP. Interested parties should email register@energycapitalpower.com and the organizers will confirm in reply. Space is limited.

Representing the first of its kind and set to be opened by South Africa’s President H.E. Cyril Ramaphosa, the African Critical Minerals Summit 2023 will welcome over 2,000 delegates in November. The conference and launch event is organized by African investment promotion and events producer Energy Capital & Power (www.EnergyCapitalPower.com) .

