First Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Set To Arrive On Monday

South Africa’s first batch of COVID-19 vaccines will arrive on Monday morning, but it will be at least 10 days before they are distributed countrywide.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the doses will be reserved for healthcare workers.
Another batch of COVAX-supplied vaccines are expected to be delivered in the second quarter of the year. This supply will be sufficient to inoculate 10 percent of the population
Mkhize said the government’s goal is still to vaccinate 67 percent of South Africans by the end of 2021.
The COVID-19 vaccine rollout will be managed through a sophisticated data-monitoring system.
The government has created the Electronic Vaccine Data System to monitor where and when people can receive the vaccination.
Another government website will go live soon, allowing people to register for the vaccine.
Healthcare workers will register online for vaccinations.
The Health Department says they can register on their phone or computer and they will receive an SMS notifying them when to go for the jab.
Doses for phase one of the vaccine strategy will be delivered using work-based programmes, mobile teams and vaccination centres.
