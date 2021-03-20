iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

First Art Prize Dedicated to Female African Artists Launches Today

6 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The clubby art world hasn’t always been particularly welcoming to African artists, particularly female ones. In an effort to break down those barriers, Accra’s Gallery 1957 has launched the first art prize exclusively for Ghanaian women artists. With a jury of notables, such as writer Afua Hirsch, the prize aims to draw international attention to the incredible diversity of female talent in Ghana. Named after the Ghanaian queen, Yaa Asantewa, the prize launches to coincide with the gallery’s fifth anniversary celebrations, and is open to all female and self-identifying female artists based in Ghana or belonging to the Ghanaian diaspora. The Yaa Asantewaa Art Prize is inspired by a recognition on behalf of Zakhem and his team that Ghanaian female artists are often restricted from being able to dedicate themselves to their practice in the way their male counterparts can, in part because Ghana remains a culture driven by patriarchy.

SOURCE: THE ART NEWSPAPER

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Making Safari Conservation Cool

6 hours ago
1 min read

Egypt Looks the Other Way for Travel Influencers Travelling There

6 hours ago
1 min read

Senegal is a Great Destination for Black Travelers to Reconnect with their Ancestors

6 hours ago
1 min read

An Awareness Campaign to Boost Livingstone as an Ideal Destination

6 hours ago
1 min read

A List of Black-owned Accommodations on the Continent

6 hours ago
1 min read

Soul Taco Owners Launch JewFro, a Jewish-African Fusion Pop-Up

6 hours ago
1 min read

The 7 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

6 hours ago
1 min read

Akintunde Ahmad’s New Fashion Line Takes African Textiles Global

6 hours ago
1 min read

Burna Boy Grammy: Why It Is a Big Win for Africa

6 hours ago
1 min read

Malawians Can Now Buy and Trade Shares from this Major Company

12 hours ago
1 min read

Harare Firm Makes Online Banking Easier

12 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerians are Now Spending More on Food as Inflation Creeps In

12 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Lions Edge Ellis Park Try-Feast

5 mins ago
1 min read

Making Safari Conservation Cool

6 hours ago
1 min read

Egypt Looks the Other Way for Travel Influencers Travelling There

6 hours ago
1 min read

Senegal is a Great Destination for Black Travelers to Reconnect with their Ancestors

6 hours ago