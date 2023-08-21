Firefighters Contain Fire Incident in the Ga-rankuwa Industrial Area

In the city of Tshwane, a chemical and electronics manufacturing plant caught fire.

Tshwane emergency services reacted to a fire incident involving an electronic facility in the Ga-rankuwa industrial area.

Two fire engines, two water tankers, and aerial support were summoned to put out the fire, according to Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso.

“It has not been determined what other flammable and combustible chemicals were in the factory when the fire gutted approximately 20 SVA Electronics units/plants.” Despite the fact that firefighting operations persisted into the morning, firefighters were able to contain and extinguish the blaze.”