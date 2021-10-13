Fired Murder-Accused Mpumalanga MEC Returns To Court

The ANC in Mpumalanga says murder accused MEC Mandla Msibi must focus his time on dealing with the charges levelled against him.
Msibi was fired on Tuesday after being charged with murder.
This is related to a shooting in August in which two people were killed and one wounded.
He returns to court on Wednesday to continue with his bail application
