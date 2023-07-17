Fire Leaves Thousands Homeless in Kennedy Road Community

The Kennedy Road informal settlement in Durban says it is still waiting for help after a fire damaged roughly 1,000 homes over the weekend.

After losing everything, many of individuals were left destitute.

For them, the situation in the neighborhood remained grim.

Many of the victims left the area to seek refuge at a community hall, while others slept at relatives’ and friends’ homes.

Disaster relief organizations, such as the Red Cross Society, stated they will assist victims with food and other necessities.

“We intend to bring a team of doctors who will be able to consult with people who may require medical assistance,” said Siyabonga Hlatshwayo of the Red Cross.