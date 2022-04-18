Fire Destroys 300 Shacks In Langa

Residents of Joe Slovo Informal Settlement in Langa, Cape Town are trying to pick up the pieces after a devastating fire gutted their homes last night.

About 300-shacks were destroyed in the fire which is said to have started just before 6 o’clock on Saturday evening.

Authorities say the fire was finally contained around midnight.

Government authorities and some NGOs are on site helping affected residents.

Clothing, furniture, food and important documents have been lost.

But no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

