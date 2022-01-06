Findings from South Africa’s Inquiry into Corruption Released

A South African corruption inquiry pointed to systemic graft during former President Jacob Zuma’s tenure in the first part of its report published on Tuesday, after more than three years of investigations involving more than 300 witnesses. The allegations levelled against Zuma include that he allowed businessmen close to him – brothers Atul, Ajay and Rajesh Gupta – to plunder state resources and influence policy, in what is widely referred to in South Africa as “state capture”. The first instalment of the Zondo commission’s report focused on alleged corruption involving state airline South African Airways (SAA) and related entities, a media company controlled by the Guptas and the revenue service. Addressing public procurement broadly, the inquiry said there were patterns of abuse at every stage and that governance had collapsed at state companies. It recommended the government publish a national charter against corruption in public procurement, establish an independent anti-corruption agency, ensure protection for whistleblowers and that legislation on political party funding be amended. Two further parts of the report will be submitted to Ramaphosa by the end of February.

SOURCE: REUTERS

