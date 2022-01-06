iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Findings from South Africa’s Inquiry into Corruption Released

23 seconds ago 1 min read

A South African corruption inquiry pointed to systemic graft during former President Jacob Zuma’s tenure in the first part of its report published on Tuesday, after more than three years of investigations involving more than 300 witnesses. The allegations levelled against Zuma include that he allowed businessmen close to him – brothers Atul, Ajay and Rajesh Gupta – to plunder state resources and influence policy, in what is widely referred to in South Africa as “state capture”. The first instalment of the Zondo commission’s report focused on alleged corruption involving state airline South African Airways (SAA) and related entities, a media company controlled by the Guptas and the revenue service. Addressing public procurement broadly, the inquiry said there were patterns of abuse at every stage and that governance had collapsed at state companies. It recommended the government publish a national charter against corruption in public procurement, establish an independent anti-corruption agency, ensure protection for whistleblowers and that legislation on political party funding be amended. Two further parts of the report will be submitted to Ramaphosa by the end of February.

SOURCE: REUTERS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Photographing the Terror and Joy of Refugees in DRC

24 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Parliament Gutted

24 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerien Mayor Caught Smuggling Drugs

24 hours ago
1 min read

The Countries that Didn’t Make the AGOA Fold

24 hours ago
1 min read

Botswana’s President Tests Positive for Covid-19

24 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Innovation Industry is Promising

1 day ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Anti-apartheid Hero Specifically Asked for a Cheap Coffin and an Eco-friendly Cremation

1 day ago
1 min read

Suez Canal Hits Record Revenue Despite Rocky Start

1 day ago
1 min read

A Legendary Paleoanthropologist whose Discoveries Helped Prove that Humanity Evolved in Africa

1 day ago
1 min read

Concerns that Sudan Will Return to the Authoritarian Years of Bashir’s Rule

1 day ago
1 min read

The UK’s Notorious Red List has Dunked South Africa’s Tourism into Troubled Waters

3 weeks ago
1 min read

Travel Writer Tells Us Why Victoria Falls is Spectacular

3 weeks ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Findings from South Africa’s Inquiry into Corruption Released

24 seconds ago
1 min read

State Capture Report A Positive Step In Corruption Fight – Mabuza

11 hours ago
1 min read

It’s Time To Prosecute – Williams

11 hours ago
1 min read

Parliament Fire Doors Already Open When Fire Started – Report

11 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer