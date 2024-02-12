In Cairo, nearly 10 million people tirelessly navigate their days, constantly in motion. Despite this unstoppable momentum, getting around in town is surprisingly straightforward, although travelers will share one common antagonist with locals: traffic jams. Yes, experiencing the city by car can be quite a stressful challenge, but don’t worry: the metro system is efficient, and if you decide to walk, mastering the art of crossing streets comes quickly with a bit of practice — just like haggling for prices. Here’s our guide to finding your way around in Cairo.

LONELY PLANET