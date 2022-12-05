Finding New Meaning in Timeless Music           

The key to success in music is to create work that resonates as both familiar and fresh, and the new generation of African musicians are striking that chord, and reaping the rewards of a newfound global popularity. Mining rich traditions and adapting them to modern tastes has resulted in the advent of African music sensations.
