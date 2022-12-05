iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Finding New Meaning in Timeless Music           

26 seconds ago 1 min read

The key to success in music is to create work that resonates as both familiar and fresh, and the new generation of African musicians are striking that chord, and reaping the rewards of a newfound global popularity. Mining rich traditions and adapting them to modern tastes has resulted in the advent of African music sensations.

THE NEW YORK TIMES

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Unesco Adds Tunisia’s Harissa and Morocco’s Rai to its List of Intangible Cultural Heritage

1 min ago
1 min read

At the Edge of the Sahara, a New Model for Refined Regenerative Tourism is being Trailblazed

2 mins ago
1 min read

Victoria Falls Safari Spa has Officially Opened in Zimbabwe

4 mins ago
1 min read

Kigali Held the 8th Edition of the Mashariki African Film Festival this Week

5 mins ago
1 min read

Underrated Small Towns and Villages in South Africa

6 mins ago
1 min read

Lebo M on 25 Years of The Lion King on Broadway                

7 days ago
1 min read

Mountain House Makes the Most of Its Spectacular Site

7 days ago
1 min read

A Tribute to Black Artists Could Signal a Change for Museums            

7 days ago
1 min read

7 Young African Women Dominating the Turntables     

7 days ago
1 min read

Meet the Founders of Kitchens of Africa

7 days ago
1 min read

Seychelles Shines Again at the World Travel Awards

7 days ago
1 min read

Planning to Honeymoon in the African Bush?

7 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Finding New Meaning in Timeless Music           

26 seconds ago
1 min read

Unesco Adds Tunisia’s Harissa and Morocco’s Rai to its List of Intangible Cultural Heritage

1 min ago
1 min read

At the Edge of the Sahara, a New Model for Refined Regenerative Tourism is being Trailblazed

2 mins ago
1 min read

Victoria Falls Safari Spa has Officially Opened in Zimbabwe

4 mins ago

Share