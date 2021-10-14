Find Some #Beatspiration on Garden Day

On Sunday 17 October, South Africans across the country will celebrate their unique green spaces and gardens in every shape and size as Garden Day rings in the joyous season of Spring. This year, Garden Day has asked some familiar (and famous) friends to each put together the perfect playlist for a Garden Day celebration, so whether you are into #SavageGarden, #ChrisChameleon, #RobertPlant, the #ScreamingTrees, #KateBush or #TheWallflowers, Garden Day ambassador Rolanda Marais, Majozi and a host of others are sharing their favourite tunes to get us into the groove this Garden Day.

Created by the gardening app Candide, Garden Day is a growing movement uniting people in their love for plants and flowers since 2016. It calls on all gardeners, whether they have rolling lawns, community gardens, vegetable patches, potted window sills, patio planters or urban rooftop gardens, to mark this annual celebration by putting on a flower crown, downing tools, and enjoying the fruits of their labour.

Celebrate In Style on Sunday 17 October

There are many ways in which you can enjoy Garden Day. A picnic on the lawn will bring you into direct contact with the earth and allow you much-needed grounding, plus the benefits of vitamin D (hello sunshine!) are known to include fighting off depression and boosting mood. No space? No problem – set a stylish table. Use teapots and plenty of gorgeous, garden-fresh flowers to create a visually striking tea party instead.

Once you have locked down your celebration plans and invited your besties, you will need some tunes. Garden Day has put together some perfect playlists for you to enjoy on Spotify, which you can find by searching under our Garden day profile in Spotify. So get ‘Dancing in the kitchen’ with Chef Zola Nene as you prepare your Garden Day meal; ‘Celebrate in the City’ with interior designer and television personality Donald Nxumalo; have a ‘Happy Houseplant Party’ with actress Rolanda Marais; Majozi’s playlist will have you ‘Hanging out in the Garden’; Este Rabe from Bottomless Coffee has created a Garden Brunch playlist, and Lynelle Kennedy shares the perfect tunes for a ‘Soothing Sunset Soiree’.

Once you have picked your favourite track, why not take part in the Garden Day Tiktok challenge #GardenYaySA, which has already attracted some big names and a host of entries. With the weather warming, dancers have been submitting videos from all corners of the country, donning flower crowns and waving forks and spades as they shake, shuffle and shimmy. It’s happening in backyards, open fields, courtyards, garden shops and beaches, all against a diverse, blossoming backdrop that showcases just how refreshing South Africa is in springtime. Upload your video to TikTok using #GardenYaySA and tag @gardendaysa.

So why not join in? Whatever you decide to do on Sunday October 17, do it with a flower crown, put on some tunes, immerse yourself in the restorative power of nature and share the joy! We’ve never needed our green spaces more, so join the movement! #GardenYaySA

Access the Garden Day Spotify playlists here:

Majozi – Hanging In The Garden

Bottomless Coffee Band – Garden Brunchin’

Donald Nxumalo – Celebrate In The City

Lynelle Kenned – Soothing Sunset Soiree:

Rolanda Marais – Happy Houseplant Party

Zola Nene – Dancing In The Kitchen



Join the movement

Visit Gardenday.co.za/GetInvolved for a handy toolkit to help you plan the perfect virtual celebration, including recipe ideas, downloadable invitations for your virtual celebration and things to do and make with children in the garden.

Catch news, updates, and inspiration at @GardenDaySA on Candide, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Tag your posts with @GardenDaySA and #GardenDaySA to share your green celebration with friends, family, and fellow plant lovers online.

