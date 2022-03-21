Find Out What Africa can Offer during a Vacation on the Continent

Fatimatou Diallo is a young Afro-French woman from Paris who created an Instagram page to help people find good and reliable places to stay in Africa. Launched in 2018, Sleep In Africa’s Instagram account has 12,000 followers who are often informed about Black-owned accommodations across Africa. The concept was born in 2018 after realizing how easy it was to travel the world and find enough information about destinations and accommodations, but when it came to traveling in Africa, planning was more difficult. Simply because there were not enough resources to help us organize our trips
SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE
