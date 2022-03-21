iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Find Out What Africa can Offer during a Vacation on the Continent

55 mins ago 1 min read

Fatimatou Diallo is a young Afro-French woman from Paris who created an Instagram page to help people find good and reliable places to stay in Africa. Launched in 2018, Sleep In Africa’s Instagram account has 12,000 followers who are often informed about Black-owned accommodations across Africa. The concept was born in 2018 after realizing how easy it was to travel the world and find enough information about destinations and accommodations, but when it came to traveling in Africa, planning was more difficult. Simply because there were not enough resources to help us organize our trips

SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Gaborone Reverses Vaccine on Entry Rules

49 mins ago
1 min read

Spend a Gap Year in this Kenyan Reserve

50 mins ago
1 min read

Miss this Cape Town District and You’ll Miss Out

52 mins ago
1 min read

This Luxurious Train Trip is Still Worth It

53 mins ago
1 min read

4 Staple African Pantry Ingredients to Elevate Your Plant-Based Cooking 

57 mins ago
1 min read

The Vibrant Footwear Collaborative Spotlighting South African Creativity

1 hour ago
2 min read

12 African Films to Watch This Women’s History Month

1 hour ago
1 min read

Live Art

1 hour ago
1 min read

Francis Kéré Becomes First Black Architect to Win Pritzker Prize

1 hour ago
1 min read

Africa’s Internet Economy is Forecast to Balloon 56%

3 days ago
1 min read

Tunis Firm Helps Businesses Significantly Reduce their Energy Bill but Also their Impact on the Environment

3 days ago
1 min read

Algiers Makes Bold Decisions To Save Food

3 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

NICD Reports 889 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 min ago
1 min read

Gaborone Reverses Vaccine on Entry Rules

49 mins ago
1 min read

Spend a Gap Year in this Kenyan Reserve

50 mins ago
1 min read

Miss this Cape Town District and You’ll Miss Out

52 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer