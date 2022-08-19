iAfrica

Finance Minister Godongwana Adhere’s To Investigations

Enoch Godongwana

Finance Minister, Mr Enoch Godongwana (Photo by Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

1 hour ago 1 min read

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says he met with police on and is complying with investigations. The minister said he takes allegations levelled against him very seriously.

He’s accused of sexual assault while receiving a massage at a hotel in Kruger National Park. He confirmed to the police that he was in the area but denied any assault claims.

Godongwana says that he presented himself to the African National Congress (ANC)’s integrity commission and intends on continuing with his duties as investigations carry on.

