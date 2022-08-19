Finance Minister Godongwana Adhere’s To Investigations

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says he met with police on and is complying with investigations. The minister said he takes allegations levelled against him very seriously.
He’s accused of sexual assault while receiving a massage at a hotel in Kruger National Park. He confirmed to the police that he was in the area but denied any assault claims.
Godongwana says that he presented himself to the African National Congress (ANC)’s integrity commission and intends on continuing with his duties as investigations carry on.
More Stories
Community Development And Skills Transfer Should Be At The Centre Of Enterprises Funded By State Agencies
Shanawaaz Asghar 6, Safely Reunited With His Family After Abduction
US Senator Urges Kenyan President To Aid Peaceful Transition
Parliament Pays Tribute to Late Struggle Icon and Former Member of Parliament, Mama Rita Ndzanga
MisuZulu Rejected by Zwelithini’s brother
Eastern Cape Student Killed During ‘Faction Fight’ at School
Bookkeeper Lindelani Gumede Sentenced to 135 Years for Defrauding Covid-19 Relief Fund
Siviwe Gwarube Appointed DA Chief Whip
Mbeki Rejects Fraser’s Claims Of ‘collaboration.’
Turkey Cuts Interest Rate Despite 80% Inflation
Mabuza:Load shedding is a major issue, but privatizing Eskom is not an option
Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams Lobbied Some ANC Councillors