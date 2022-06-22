Final Part Of State Capture Report Expected On Wednesday

The final volume of the State Capture Inquiry report is expected to be handed to the President on Wednesday.

It’s about the State Security Agency, the SABC, the Passenger Rail Agency of SA, and the landing of a private plane at Waterkloof military air force base for a Gupta family wedding.

There’s been a delay in the handing over of the commission’s final report.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said he needed more time to check it.

He’s assured South Africans that President Cyril Ramaphosa has never interfered in the work of the commission and there was no meeting between them.

