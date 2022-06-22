Final Part Of State Capture Report Expected On Wednesday

The final volume of the State Capture Inquiry report is expected to be handed to the President on Wednesday.
It’s about the State Security Agency, the SABC, the Passenger Rail Agency of SA, and the landing of a private plane at Waterkloof military air force base for a Gupta family wedding.
There’s been a delay in the handing over of the commission’s final report.
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said he needed more time to check it.
He’s assured South Africans that President Cyril Ramaphosa has never interfered in the work of the commission and there was no meeting between them.
More Stories
Winde Calls For Remaining COVID Restrictions To Be Dropped
No Request From Namibia On Theft Probe – Justice Dept
NICD Reports 1 087 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Khaya Magadla’s Family Still Hope To Find Body
State Capture Report Delays Not Down To Interference – Zondo
Health Dept Plans To Scrap Some Regulations
NICD Reports 291 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Ankole Cattle Auction Fetches Around R21m
Ramaphosa Expected To Receive Final State Capture Report On Monday
Public Office-Bearer Salary Increase ‘A Slap In The Face’ – Cosatu
Truck Drivers Plan More Protests
Zero Tolerance For Crime And Corruption – Mbalula