iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Final Part Of State Capture Report Expected On Wednesday

10 mins ago 1 min read

The final volume of the State Capture Inquiry report is expected to be handed to the President on Wednesday.

It’s about the State Security Agency, the SABC,  the Passenger Rail Agency of SA, and the landing of a private plane at Waterkloof military air force base for a Gupta family wedding.

There’s been a delay in the handing over of the commission’s final report.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said he needed more time to check it.

He’s assured South Africans that President Cyril Ramaphosa has never interfered in the work of the commission and there was no meeting between them.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Winde Calls For Remaining COVID Restrictions To Be Dropped

29 seconds ago
1 min read

No Request From Namibia On Theft Probe – Justice Dept

4 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 087 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

6 mins ago
1 min read

Khaya Magadla’s Family Still Hope To Find Body

21 hours ago
1 min read

State Capture Report Delays Not Down To Interference – Zondo

21 hours ago
1 min read

Health Dept Plans To Scrap Some Regulations

21 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 291 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

22 hours ago
1 min read

Ankole Cattle Auction Fetches Around R21m

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Expected To Receive Final State Capture Report On Monday

2 days ago
1 min read

Public Office-Bearer Salary Increase ‘A Slap In The Face’ – Cosatu

2 days ago
1 min read

Truck Drivers Plan More Protests

2 days ago
1 min read

Zero Tolerance For Crime And Corruption – Mbalula

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Winde Calls For Remaining COVID Restrictions To Be Dropped

29 seconds ago
1 min read

No Request From Namibia On Theft Probe – Justice Dept

4 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 087 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

6 mins ago
1 min read

Final Part Of State Capture Report Expected On Wednesday

10 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer