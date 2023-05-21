Filmmaker Katy Léna N’diaye on the Currency of Heritage     

Can a documentary about a currency be riveting? In the hands of Senegalese French filmmaker, Katy Léna N’diaye, it is. Her latest work, Money, Freedom, a Story of CFA Franc, tells the fascinating history behind a colonial-era currency still in use in 14 African countries today. Beyond the machinations that brought it into being, the film provides a cautionary tale and a call-to-action for today’s African youth. N’diaye sits down with key players in regional monetary and fiscal policy who have some connection to the currency and fortifies their submissions with rich archival material consisting of historical events. Rather than operate as a dense journalistic essay, N’diaye’s film floats with a personal cinematic voice, one that wraps up with a charge to young people to find homegrown solutions to Africa’s problems.
More Stories
Think Mauritius is Only for the ‘Fly and Flop’ on the Beach? Think Again
Nigerian Chef Hilda Bassey Cooks for 100 Hours in World Record Attempt
Abreham Brioschi: Rising Talent
Venice Exhibition Restores African Architects to the Story of Tropical Modernism
In Cape Verde, Birthplace of Morna, Ideas and Music Collide
Africa’s Media and Entertainment Flourishing with the Help of African Content Creators
Africa’s Travel Indaba
Sal, Cape Verde is another Affordable Island Destination
Make the Most of your Visit to South Africa with these Top Planning and Preparation Tips
The Biggest Issue on Every African Finance Ministers’ Mind at the Spring Meetings was the Risk of a Debt Crisis in the Region
Standard Bank’s Sim Tshabalala Gets Behind AfCFTA To Drive Cross-border Growth In Africa
IDB Invest Eyes Rare Risk-Transfer Bond Deal Pioneered in Africa