iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Film Tells the Story of a Tragedy Perpetrated in Africa by German Colonial Troops

GIRLEY JAZAMA,LEO SCHEICHER
29 seconds ago 1 min read

It was one of the darkest eras in German history, and the first genocide of the 20th century: the mass killing of tens of thousands of people in German Southwest Africa after a rebellion against colonial rule by the Herero and Nama tribes. More than 100 years later, a feature film about the violence perpetrated by Germany in what is now Namibia explores that brutal colonial past for the first time. Its director hopes Measures of Men will bring the calamitous episode to the attention of ordinary Germans. Measures of Men, filmed mainly on location in Namibia using local crew and expertise, tells the story of Alexander Hoffmann – played by Leonard Scheicher – a young, idealistic but wide-eyed ethnologist who questions the evolutionist racial theories of the time, according to which sizes and shapes of skulls determined intelligence.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

The Top Ten Most Ethnically Diverse Countries are all African Countries

2 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa Still a Long Way Off in Building a National Culture of Human Rights

3 days ago
1 min read

After Lawsuits and Demonstrations Led by Chagossian Women, Britain Paid Some Compensation through the Mauritian Government to the Exiled Chagos Population

3 days ago
1 min read

Sister to Egypt’s Most Prominent Political Prisoner Takes the Fight to the UN and EU

3 days ago
1 min read

MSI Reproductive Choices in Africa Helps Women and Girls Make Informed Decisions about their Bodies and Futures

3 days ago
1 min read

Kenya’s ‘Linda Mama’ Policy is a Step in the Right Direction Towards Universal Health Coverage

3 days ago
1 min read

The Women and Caregivers behind Uganda’s Model for Palliative Care

3 days ago
1 min read

Tunisian President’s Speech was Essentially the “Great Replacement” Theory, but with a Local Twist

3 days ago
1 min read

The UN’s Largest Annual Gathering on Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment Tackles the Gender Digital Divide

3 days ago
1 min read

Challenges And Opportunities – Global Survey Results On Women’s Tech Careers

3 days ago
1 min read

WHO Director’s Insights on Health in Africa and the IIAG Results

3 days ago
1 min read

Best Style Moments of Tems     

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Film Tells the Story of a Tragedy Perpetrated in Africa by German Colonial Troops

29 seconds ago
1 min read

The Top Ten Most Ethnically Diverse Countries are all African Countries

2 mins ago
2 min read

Contemporary South African Design Meets Modern Local Culinary Flavours

17 hours ago
1 min read

Medical Fees Rise By 5.3% In February – Stats SA

22 hours ago

Share