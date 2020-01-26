Sun. Jan 26th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

‘Film School Africa’ Documentary Shows Filmmaking as Art Therapy is Healing Apartheid Rifts in South Africa

7 mins ago 1 min read

A new documentary, ‘Film School Africa,’ focuses on the impact that learning film has on the lives of children in the townships. With a new outlet for telling their stories, the children are empowered and forge new connections beyond their small communities.

SOURCE: MEAWW

More Stories

1 min read

The Ultimate Bucket List for African Travel

1 min ago
1 min read

The Perfect Sundowner Spots in Cape Town

3 mins ago
1 min read

An Egyptian Landscape Like No Other

5 mins ago
1 min read

What to do in Dakar

6 mins ago
1 min read

South African Designers You Need to Know Now

10 mins ago
1 min read

Jailed Ugandan Activist Stella Nyanzi Wins PEN Prize for Freedom of Expression

12 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Ultimate Bucket List for African Travel

1 min ago
1 min read

The Perfect Sundowner Spots in Cape Town

3 mins ago
1 min read

An Egyptian Landscape Like No Other

5 mins ago
1 min read

What to do in Dakar

6 mins ago