‘Film School Africa’ Documentary Shows Filmmaking as Art Therapy is Healing Apartheid Rifts in South Africa

A new documentary, ‘Film School Africa,’ focuses on the impact that learning film has on the lives of children in the townships. With a new outlet for telling their stories, the children are empowered and forge new connections beyond their small communities.
SOURCE: MEAWW
