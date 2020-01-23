Thu. Jan 23rd, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Fikile Mbalula: We Have Met Our Target Of Decreasing Road Fatalities By 10%

Fikile Mbalula: We Have Met Our Target Of Decreasing Road Fatalities By 10%
9 mins ago 1 min read

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Thursday said the department had met its target to decrease road fatalities by 10%.

Mbalula and officials from the Road Traffic Management Corporation addressed the media on the festive season road safety. The minister said the number of fatalities between 1 December and 15 January had decreased from almost 1,800 last year to over 1,600 this year.

He said Gauteng and Limpopo were the only provinces that had an increase in road deaths.

Mbalula said over 9,000 motorists were arrested for offences including drunk driving, speeding, and reckless and negligent driving.

EWN

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Residents Question Development Of New West Coast Wind Farm

14 mins ago
1 min read

Zondo Commission Of Inquiry Into State Capture Requests Extension Until December

18 mins ago
1 min read

Eskom Using Emergency Resources But Load Shedding Risk ‘Low’

22 mins ago
1 min read

Parliament To Request Meeting With SAA’s Business Rescue Practitioners

5 hours ago
1 min read

2 Pupils Die After Wall Collapses On Them

5 hours ago
2 min read

Herman Mashaba: Stop Putting Pressure On Maimane And I To ‘Get Married’

5 hours ago

You may have missed

4 min read

Africa’s Opportunity To Boost Growth By Winning Over Chinese Tourists

3 mins ago
1 min read

Fikile Mbalula: We Have Met Our Target Of Decreasing Road Fatalities By 10%

9 mins ago
1 min read

Residents Question Development Of New West Coast Wind Farm

14 mins ago
1 min read

Zondo Commission Of Inquiry Into State Capture Requests Extension Until December

18 mins ago