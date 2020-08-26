Fikile Mbalula Wants More Alcohol Restrictions

Share with your network!

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is advocating for more restrictions on the sale of alcohol after the government announced it would convert “zero tolerance” stance on drink driving into law.

On Tuesday, Mbalula announced that the draft proposals aim is to make it illegal for people to drive even if they have had one sip of alcohol. Cabinet has agreed to make the legal limit ‘as close to zero as possible’.

Section 65 of the Principal Act is hereby amended – no person shall on a public road shall:

(a) drive a vehicle; or

b) occupy the driver’s seat of a motor vehicle the engine of which is running, while there is any concentration of alcohol in any specimen of blood taken from any part of his or her body [is not less than 0,05 gram 10 per 100 millilitres.

“Alcohol must be regulated and we doing exactly that for the motorists in terms of road traffic in this country. I see #VoetsekFikile is trending – for what, telling the truth? We must regulate drink-driving in South Africa.” He said.

