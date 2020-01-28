Tue. Jan 28th, 2020

Fighting Malaria from the Air

13 mins ago 1 min read

Rwanda’s government has started spraying insecticides in mosquito-breeding sites using drones. The head of the malaria division at Rwanda Biomedical Centre told the BBC that the drones would be loaded with 10 litres of an insecticide that kills mosquitoes at their larval stage. About 3.9 million people were diagnosed with malaria between 2018 and 2019, according to the Rwanda Biomedical Centre. The mass spraying of mosquitoes is targeting specific areas with the highest cases and is said to be safe for humans. “The drugs which will be sprayed over the marshlands and swamps are verified to be harmless to the people, farms and environment. These substances are produced from bacilli bacteria which are normal in the environment and approved by the World Health Organisation,” Dr Mbituyumuremyi said.

