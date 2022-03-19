FIFA Allocates $1 Million For Humanitarian Aid In Ukraine

FIFA has sent medical supplies to the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) and allocated $1 million to the FIFA Foundation for humanitarian aid in Ukraine, soccer’s world governing body said on Saturday.
More than 3.3 million refugees have already fled Ukraine through its western border, with around 2 more million displaced inside the country following Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion.
The World Health Organization said on Thursday it had verified 43 attacks on healthcare facilities in Ukraine that had killed 12 people and injured dozens including health workers.
“Following a request from the UAF, an initial shipment of first-aid medical kits has already been transported by road to Ukraine to meet the most urgent needs,” FIFA said in a statement.
“In total, $1 million has been made available to the FIFA Foundation so that it can respond to the growing humanitarian situation in Ukraine and the region. This work is being carried out in collaboration with the football community.”
Earlier this week, FIFA amended its Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP) to allow Ukrainian soccer players to be registered outside of a transfer window.
FIFA also said it would open a special transfer window for foreign players stranded in Russia. It has suspended Russia’s national teams and clubs from international football.
