Fewer Than A Fifth Of JSE Directors Are Women

Share with your network!

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced boards to change how they work and operate but they continue to fail to include more women and black people.

Women make up less than a fifth of the JSE executive director grouping.

It is the worst at the CEO level; representation of women there is a mere 5 percent.

Non-white representation at the CEO level is at 22-percent of the Top 100 of the JSE.

Despite the slow pace of change, boards are increasingly more aware of environmental, social, and governance issues.

They’re starting to link purpose to a company’s strategy to monitor progress on critical items, like transformation.

Share with your network!