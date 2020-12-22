Festive Season Fliers Should Allow Plenty Of Time Before Take-Off

Share with your network!

As people travel home, on holiday or to see loved ones over the festive season, Comair has urged its customers flying on kulula.com or British Airways (operated by Comair) flights to arrive for their flights in plenty of time.

“We anticipate the airports to be busier than they have been for a while and this, along with the Covid-19 protocols that are in place, could mean that airport formalities may take longer than usual,” says Comair CEO, Glenn Orsmond.

Customers should arrive at the airport at least two hours before their flight is due to depart. To speed up the formalities it is recommended that wherever possible they check in online and print their boarding passes at home or download these to a digital device.

They should also be aware that flights strictly close 45 minutes before departure.

Orsmond says that Comair is doing everything it can to make the airport experience as stress free and safe as possible. In addition to urging customers to check in at home, this includes moving the check-in counters at OR Tambo nearer to the security screening to save customers time once they’ve checked in or dropped their bags.

It has also deployed additional staff to walk the queues and assist customers whose flights may be about to close.

Eligible customers are able to use the award-wining SLOW lounges in the domestic terminals at OR Tambo, Cape Town International and King Shaka International. Strict Covid-19 measures have been implemented in all the lounges.

A detailed Q&A about what to expect for people who are flying over the next few months and what protocols they need to observe is available on the Comair website here: https://www.comair.co.za/taking-to-the-skies-again

