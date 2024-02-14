Femicide Rears its Ugly Head in Somalia

The deaths of three women in one week, all allegedly murdered by their husbands, has caused outrage in Somalia and sparked days of protests over the country’s femicide rates. Police have named the suspects in all three killings, which took place in the first week of February, as the dead women’s husbands. Two of the victims were pregnant. Even in a country where – after more than three decades of conflict – death and violence are part of everyday life, there have been demonstrations in the capital, Mogadishu, with protesters holding up placards showing photos of Lul Abdi Aziz Jazirain her hospital bed. The chair of the Somali Women Development Centre, Maryam Taqal Huseina, said protests would continue until there was justice for the three women. There is no specific law in Somalia against domestic violence.



SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN