Fela Kuti, Who Used ‘Music as Weapon’, Honoured in Paris

The son of Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti spoke of his father’s bravery in using “music as a weapon” ahead of an immersive exhibition opening at the Paris Philharmonic on Thursday.
“Instead of picking up a gun, music was the only tool he had. It was a weapon to use against authority, against colonisation and corrupt African governments,” said Femi Kuti, 60, himself a hugely successful musician.
The Paris Philharmonic is paying homage to Fela Kuti by recreating the atmosphere of his sweaty, politically-charged nightclub in Nigeria, The Shrine, which became a beacon for global stars in the 1970s including Stevie Wonder and Paul McCartney.
More Stories
10 African Cities With the Highest Cost Of Living in 2022
Senegal’s ‘Plastic Man’ on a Mission Against Trash
Meet Bloody Civilian, The New Artist Soundtracking Black Panther
Africa’s Heritage Sites in Jeopardy as the Planet Warms
Digital Benin Project Reunites Looted Bronzes
Culture and Heritage Celebrated at Black Panther Premier
Birds Evolve Different Body Temperatures in Different Climates
The Stylish Elewana Kilindi Zanzibar
The Best of ART X Lagos 2022
Africa.com to Feature Bill Gates on Innovating for Food Security and Climate Change in Africa
Uganda Launches Its First Satellite Into Space
Cop27: Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Pitches $18 Billion Plan for Energy Transition