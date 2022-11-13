iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Fela Kuti, Who Used ‘Music as Weapon’, Honoured in Paris

6 hours ago 1 min read

The son of Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti spoke of his father’s bravery in using “music as a weapon” ahead of an immersive exhibition opening at the Paris Philharmonic on Thursday.
“Instead of picking up a gun, music was the only tool he had. It was a weapon to use against authority, against colonisation and corrupt African governments,” said Femi Kuti, 60, himself a hugely successful musician.

The Paris Philharmonic is paying homage to Fela Kuti by recreating the atmosphere of his sweaty, politically-charged nightclub in Nigeria, The Shrine, which became a beacon for global stars in the 1970s including Stevie Wonder and Paul McCartney.

Africa News

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

10 African Cities With the Highest Cost Of Living in 2022

6 hours ago
1 min read

Senegal’s ‘Plastic Man’ on a Mission Against Trash

6 hours ago
1 min read

Meet Bloody Civilian, The New Artist Soundtracking Black Panther

6 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Heritage Sites in Jeopardy as the Planet Warms

6 hours ago
1 min read

Digital Benin Project Reunites Looted Bronzes

6 hours ago
1 min read

Culture and Heritage Celebrated at Black Panther Premier

6 hours ago
1 min read

Birds Evolve Different Body Temperatures in Different Climates

6 hours ago
1 min read

The Stylish Elewana Kilindi Zanzibar

6 hours ago
1 min read

The Best of ART X Lagos 2022

6 hours ago
1 min read

Africa.com to Feature Bill Gates on Innovating for Food Security and Climate Change in Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Uganda Launches Its First Satellite Into Space

2 days ago
1 min read

Cop27: Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Pitches $18 Billion Plan for Energy Transition

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

10 African Cities With the Highest Cost Of Living in 2022

6 hours ago
1 min read

Senegal’s ‘Plastic Man’ on a Mission Against Trash

6 hours ago
1 min read

Meet Bloody Civilian, The New Artist Soundtracking Black Panther

6 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Heritage Sites in Jeopardy as the Planet Warms

6 hours ago

Share