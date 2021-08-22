Fees Must Fall Activist Bonginkosi Khanyile Arrested

Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile has been arrested by the Hawks in connection with the unrest in the country recently.

The Hawks did not confirm his identity at the time, but released a statement confirming they arrested a 31-year-old man in Johannesburg.

“It is alleged that the suspect was involved in the incitement of public violence through social media and other platforms during the period of unrest in KwaZulu-Natal.

“He was arrested at one of the higher learning institutions in Johannesburg and was escorted to KwaZulu-Natal where he was detained,” spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said in a statement on Friday.

He is due to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The 31-year-old is suspected to have been one of the people who incited public violence during the unrest.

