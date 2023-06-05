Feeling at Home at New York’s Contemporary African Art Fair                                                    

While the art world hasn’t typically been particularly welcoming to, or representative of, the black community, the recent 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair emitted a decidedly different vibe. From the attendees at the fair to the stories behind the art to the profile of the artists on display, it showcased an embrace of black culture and was a hopeful symbol of a changing art world. Superposition Gallery owner Storm Ascher explained that she had taken a new approach to exhibiting art: Instead of having a single brick-and-mortar space, her gallery is nomadic, so artists can participate in their chosen community.

