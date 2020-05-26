Tue. May 26th, 2020

Feel It, It’s Here: Cold Front Lands In Gauteng, Snow Falls In WC

The Western Cape is also expecting snow on the mountains, with heavy downpours due in Cape Town accompanied by gale-force winds. Picture: Pexels.com

Gauteng residents can expect a plunge in temperatures on Tuesday as the cold front moved into the province.

The mercury could drop to minus one degree in Joburg this week, with snowfall forecast in Lesotho and the Free State.

The Western Cape is also expecting snow on the mountains, with heavy downpours due in Cape Town accompanied by gale-force winds.

“Even the southern parts of Gauteng are likely to be cold and windy on Tuesday. Snowfall is also likely to spread to Lesotho, QwaQwa, and the KZN Drakensberg mountains. While many will be excited to see snow, the South African Weather Service nevertheless strongly encourages the public to refrain from travelling to snow sites amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the current lockdown regulations,” the South African Weather Service said in a statement.

