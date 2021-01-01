FEDHASA Cape Hotels Have Made Rooms Available For Staff Affected By Taxi Violence In Cape Metro

Share with your network!

Members of FEDHASA Cape have volunteered hundreds of rooms at discounted rates to assist companies to accommodate staff who have been affected by the ongoing taxi violence in the Cape Metro.

“We have supported our own staff through the crisis by providing accommodation on site and would like to extend this solution to any company in the Cape Metro whose staff would typically use taxi transport to commute early morning and late evenings,” says Jeremy Clayton, FEDHASA Cape Chair.

FEDHASA Cape has engaged with provincial leaders to understand what preventative measures are being put in place to ensure that staff can get to and from work safely. “While the situation is being resolved, we have 400 hotel rooms in 10 hotels which companies can book at a discount to accommodate their staff whose safety is threatened by the taxi violence.”

Companies in need of discounted rooms can contact FEDHASA Cape to be matched to an accommodation establishment closest to their physical location. FEDHASA Cape will merely act as a matchmaker between the two so that accommodation can be provided for those who need it most. The contact email address to submit requests is: lindsay@fedhasa.co.za.

“Our hospitality sector has had a rough 15 months with lockdown restrictions; added to this our staff have directly been impacted by the taxi violence. We have great sympathy for the staff and owners of other businesses in the Cape Metro and are happy to extend our support if it will make a difference for the duration of the crisis,” says Clayton. FEDHASA Cape members have also put in place strict health and hygiene protocols to ensure the safety of staff and guests. “We were at the forefront of developing these protocols for the hospitality sector and these have been in place for over a year for guests,” he concludes.

