Ahead of the half-century milestone, the company also exceeded its target of helping 50 million people through years of concerted community efforts across the globe

FedEx Express (FedEx), a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the world’s largest express transportation company, celebrated “50 days of Caring” undertaking community service programs across the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA) region as part of a series of initiatives taking place during the countdown to the company’s 50th birthday on April 17 this year.

Over 1,000 FedEx volunteers and their families across 21 AMEA markets including Australia, Bahrain, Egypt, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mainland China, Nigeria, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, and Zambia undertook a variety of community-based activities focusing on sustainability and environmental protection, education, welfare, and support for the underserved.

Some of the programs undertaken include:

Beach clean-ups in Australia, Bahrain, Mainland China, India, and UAE, to reduce waste and build cleaner coastal communities.

A park clean-up in Japan, and trash collection drives in India, UAE, Kuwait, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, and Zambia to help deliver a cleaner, trash-free environment.

Planting trees in Mainland China, Singapore, India, Vietnam, and addition of plants and shrubs in Saudi Arabia and around the office facility in Kuwait.

Giving old fabrics in Thailand, including FedEx retired uniforms in Indonesia a new life through upcycling programs.

Hosting educational seminars on eco-living/eating, waste segregation, road safety and sustainable logistics education being held in the Philippines, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Korea.

Meal distribution in India as part of Akshay Patra midday meal program, providing nutritious food to the underserved.

“At FedEx, we believe that a connected world is a better world. Over our first five decades, we’ve helped people and businesses thrive and that includes contributing our resources and our network wherever we can to make a positive difference,” said Kawal Preet, president of Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA) region at FedEx Express. “I’m incredibly proud to see the impact our team members have made in contributing to a Better World as part of our anniversary celebrations. What unites our team members is our drive to deliver the best results for our customers, our communities, and to build a more sustainable world. We are committed to creating a future that is as transformative as our first five decades have been.”

To mark 50 years since FedEx was founded in 1973, the company is continuing to organize events and share stories that celebrate its team members, shine a spotlight on its customers, and give the world a glimpse into what’s next. To learn more about the FedEx 50th birthday celebration, click here.

