Enhanced transit times to meet diversified market demands and support businesses to tap into global markets

FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the world’s largest express transportation company, announced the enhancement of its International Priority® (IP) service in an effort to improve the efficiency of goods circulation and enable customers to seize global opportunities.

FedEx has improved transit time of FedEx International Priority® (IP) for exporters in South Africa. With this enhancement, shipments can now be delivered to major markets and territories around the world within two to three business days*. This represents at least a one-day improvement compared to previous transit times for major markets*. By providing a day-definite delivery service that combines speed and reliability, FedEx offers customers the ability to ship urgent and critical shipments. Additionally, this enhancement includes FedEx door-to-door and customs-cleared services*.

Shipments from South Africa to the U.S. and major markets in Europe can now be delivered within two to three business days*.

Shipments to major markets in AMEA can be delivered within two to four business days*.

As part of its mission, the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA) member states have committed to lifting tariffs and barriers to trade. This will boost intra-Africa trade and increase demand. [1]. Now more than ever, African businesses require timely delivery solutions to meet the increasing and evolving demands of global markets.

“In response to the increasing demand from overseas consumers, businesses in Africa, including small and medium-sized enterprises, are diligently seeking more efficient methods to fulfill their requirements. With our unparalleled transit time improvements, we provide these businesses with expedited and dependable access to major global markets. This enhancement not only accelerates their supply chain operations but also fortifies their competitive advantage, allowing them to establish a dominant position in the global marketplace.” said Natasha Parmanand, Managing Director of FedEx Express Sub-Saharan Africa, Operations.

The improvement to the IP service is FedEx latest effort to continuously optimize its portfolio of cross-border shipping services and support businesses to tap into global markets. Recently, FedEx introduced its International Economy® (IE) service in South Africa, which typically delivers within four to five business days to major destinations worldwide*. This service provides differentiated solutions for less urgent shipments.

Please visit FedEx shipping service site for information on our full portfolio of services in South Africa, along with the rates and transit time.

*For details on specific origins and destinations, please check our get rates and transit time page.