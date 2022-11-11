iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Fear Engulf’s Uganda’s Ebola Epicentre

2 hours ago 1 min read

As Ugandan farmer Bonaventura Senyonga prepares to bury his grandson, age-old traditions are forgotten and fear hangs in the air while a government medical team prepares the body for the funeral — the latest victim of Ebola in the East African nation.

Bidding the dead goodbye is rarely a quiet affair in Uganda, where the bereaved seek solace in the embrace of community members who converge on their homes to mourn the loss together.

SOURCE: Africa News

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Kenya and South Africa Eliminate Trade Barriers

2 hours ago
1 min read

Chad’s Main Opposition Figures in Hiding

2 hours ago
1 min read

Uganda’s Public Debt Hit 50% GDP

2 hours ago
1 min read

Ethiopia’s two Year Tigray Conflict: Timeline

2 hours ago
1 min read

Digital Benin Project Reunites Looted Bronzes

2 hours ago
1 min read

Confederation of African Football Supports Fifa’s Call for Unity

2 hours ago
1 min read

Innovative Pest Control Needed in West Africa

2 hours ago
1 min read

9 Startups Selected for Katapult Africa Accelerator Programme

2 hours ago
1 min read

Culture and Heritage Celebrated at Black Panther Premier

2 hours ago
1 min read

Kenya and South Africa Trade Ties

16 hours ago
1 min read

Global Warming Threatens Africa’s Longest River

16 hours ago
1 min read

France Ends Its Barkhane Anti-jihadist Mission in Africa

16 hours ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Are Black Friday Specials Useful For Growing A Small Online Business In SA?

4 mins ago
1 min read

Ekurhuleni Mayor Pleased With Action Against Masina

9 mins ago
1 min read

Kenya and South Africa Eliminate Trade Barriers

2 hours ago
1 min read

Chad’s Main Opposition Figures in Hiding

2 hours ago

Share