Fashion Forward             

5 hours ago 1 min read

Sustainable fashion is experiencing meaningful advancement in South Africa as witnessed at the recent Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards. Twyg, an online content platform, debuted the awards to draw attention to the importance of such initiatives and to recognize those making a difference. Cleo Droomer was awarded the main award of the programme, the Changemaker Award, which goes to a designer whose career has embraced sustainable and circular design practices. Droomer, a multi-award-winning designer from Cape Town, who handcrafts unique textile pieces, also won the Innovative Design and Materials Award. Another of the major awards of the evening was the Nicholas Coutts Award, an award honouring the late young designer Nicholas Coutts. Nicholas, who beautifully used and explored traditional crafts and techniques in his design, was also one of Design Indaba’s Emerging Creatives. The award is presented to a designer who uses artisanal craft techniques, such as weaving, embroidery or botanical dyeing, to make fashion that foregrounds, celebrates and values the skills of the people who make the garments. Laaniraani, a Cape Town-based fashion blogger and designer won the award.

DESIGN INDABA

