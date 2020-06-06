Sat. Jun 6th, 2020

Fashion Designer Showcases the Future of the Runway with 3D Models

29 mins ago 1 min read

Although in the works well before the COVID-19 pandemic, a Congolese designer’s deployment of digital models may signal the wave of the future. As a means of showcasing her fashions, Anifa Mvuemba worked for 7 months to use technology to design and then model the runway experience. In releasing her latest Pink Label Congo Collection, she also used the opportunity to bring awareness to the plight of workers in the country’s cobalt mines and to highlight the attention to detail for which African seamstresses are renowned.                    

SOURCE: CNN

Editor

