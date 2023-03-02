iAfrica

Farmers Buckle Under Power Cuts

15 hours ago 1 min read

KwaZulu-Natal farmers are warning of a possible food security crisis fueled in no small part by rotational power cuts.

Having to spend large amounts of money on diesel as well as loss and waste along the supply chain are devouring profits.

Farmers are calling for interventions before the issue gets out of hand.

As the third-largest contributor to South Africa’s GDP, the agricultural sector is among the worst hit by rolling blackouts.

Most farms have had to invest in generators or solar power technology to keep production moving.

The province’s Agriculture Department MEC Super Zuma says it’s in talks with national government to try assist famers.

“Our teams are busy isolating some of the farmers to be isolated from load-shedding, particularly farms that are dealing with irrigation and poultry,” Zuma said.

Zuma said they will announce more interventions in the coming weeks.

