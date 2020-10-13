Farmer Who Allegedly Stormed Senekal Court Denied Bail

Share with your network!

51-year old Andre Pienaar who was arrested following the unrest at Senekal Magistrate’s Court was denied bail.

Pienaar is facing charges of attempted murder, malicious damage to property, and public violence.

The Magistrates Court found that Pienaar had not made a sufficient case to be released on bail and that his release would jeopardise the administration of justice, undermine public peace and security, and cause a public outcry.

Pienaar was arrested after local farmers allegedly went on a rampage destroying property and setting a police vehicle on fire. The group was demanding that the police hand over two suspects linked to this month’s murder of local 21-year old farm manager Brendin Horner.

Pienaar allegedly also assaulted a female police officer in full view and fired gunshots inside the court building.

Pienaar’s wife started crying after the magistrate delivered his verdict.

