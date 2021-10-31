Farke Losing Hope Norwich Can Stay Up

Norwich manager Daniel Farke conceded they already faced a mammoth task to avoid relegation after a 2-1 home defeat by Leeds United left his team rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table on two points from 10 games.

Norwich, who were promoted to the top flight last season, are eight points adrift of safety as 17th-placed Leeds have 10 points and Farke left the impression of a manager doubting his side’s ability to claw their way out of the drop zone.

“In home games against sides around you in the table, you need to win points,” the German told Sky Sports after seeing his side give away a pair of soft goals.

“We are not playing for warm words, we are playing for points and if you don’t win them in games like this it is difficult to achieve our targets and earn the right to stay in the league.

“We have lost against the top three and didn’t have many chances. In all the other games, we have been competitive and received compliments. There was good effort and a good team performance today, but we lacked quality in both boxes.”

Raphinha fired Leeds ahead and Rodrigo clinched the game with a shot that home goalkeeper Tim Krul should have saved, cancelling out Andrew Omobamidele’s equaliser with a thumping header from a corner kick.

Farke, who saw Norwich crash to 7-0 drubbing at leaders Chelsea in the previous round, acknowledged his side needed more steel and composure to get some results.

“We were the better side in the first half,” he said. “When we equalised the atmosphere was buzzing and we had the whole stadium on our side. Then they scored and it changed the mood again. In a tight game this is decisive.”

Reuters

