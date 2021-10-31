iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Farke Losing Hope Norwich Can Stay Up

REUTERS/Craig Brough

4 seconds ago 2 min read

Norwich manager Daniel Farke conceded they already faced a mammoth task to avoid relegation after a 2-1 home defeat by Leeds United left his team rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table on two points from 10 games.

Norwich, who were promoted to the top flight last season, are eight points adrift of safety as 17th-placed Leeds have 10 points and Farke left the impression of a manager doubting his side’s ability to claw their way out of the drop zone.

“In home games against sides around you in the table, you need to win points,” the German told Sky Sports after seeing his side give away a pair of soft goals.

“We are not playing for warm words, we are playing for points and if you don’t win them in games like this it is difficult to achieve our targets and earn the right to stay in the league.

“We have lost against the top three and didn’t have many chances. In all the other games, we have been competitive and received compliments. There was good effort and a good team performance today, but we lacked quality in both boxes.”

Raphinha fired Leeds ahead and Rodrigo clinched the game with a shot that home goalkeeper Tim Krul should have saved, cancelling out Andrew Omobamidele’s equaliser with a thumping header from a corner kick.

Farke, who saw Norwich crash to 7-0 drubbing at leaders Chelsea in the previous round, acknowledged his side needed more steel and composure to get some results.

“We were the better side in the first half,” he said. “When we equalised the atmosphere was buzzing and we had the whole stadium on our side. Then they scored and it changed the mood again. In a tight game this is decisive.”

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

New Zealand Thrash India to Revive Campaign

11 mins ago
1 min read

Rampant West Ham Crush Aston Villa Away

16 mins ago
2 min read

Leeds Beat Norwich To Stay Out Of Drop Zone

2 hours ago
1 min read

Djokovic Commits To Doubles Duty On Return To Action In Paris

10 hours ago
2 min read

Arsenal’s Ramsdale Delighted With Leicester Heroics

10 hours ago
2 min read

Ronaldo Hails ‘Unbelievable’ Man Utd Performance Against Spurs

10 hours ago
2 min read

Zaha Suffers Racist Abuse Online After Palace Stun Man City

11 hours ago
2 min read

Spurs Must Show More Pride After United Drubbing – Lloris

11 hours ago
3 min read

Miller’s Final-Over Heroics Earn Proteas Last-Gasp World Cup Win Over Sri Lanka

23 hours ago
2 min read

Man United Ease Pressure On Solskjaer With Win At Spurs

24 hours ago
1 min read

James Double Blasts Chelsea To Comfortable Win At Newcastle

24 hours ago
1 min read

Valiant Brighton Fight Back To Hold Liverpool To A Draw

24 hours ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Farke Losing Hope Norwich Can Stay Up

4 seconds ago
2 min read

New Zealand Thrash India to Revive Campaign

11 mins ago
1 min read

Rampant West Ham Crush Aston Villa Away

16 mins ago
2 min read

Leeds Beat Norwich To Stay Out Of Drop Zone

2 hours ago