Fantastic Fast Food, West African Style, in Brooklyn

Brooklyn has witnessed a mini explosion of new African fast food joints, and their offerings are downright fantastic. Mostly in modest, unassuming locations, the kitchens are turning out fare that is delicious and attracting crowds. The Crown Heights takeout counters Akara House and Brooklyn Suya and Bed-Stuy’s Ginjan Café offer an astonishing array of food, including bean fritters and suya.
More Stories
The Continent Comes to New York for 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair
A Regional Walk Through the History of African Hair Braiding
3 Must-See Films at the New York African Film Festival
How African Royal Families Showed Up In Style for King Charles’ Coronation
An Award to Prompt more Film Lovers to Discover Africa’s Classic Movies
West African Self-portraiter Awarded as One of the Most Prestigious in the Industry
Meet the Man Running the Length of Africa
Africa’s Most Unique AirBnBs
The Seychelles Offers an Escape from Winter Blues
Six Candidates are Vying to Succeed Patrick Njoroge as the Governor of Kenya’s Central Bank
The African Union has Chosen “Acceleration of AfCFTA Implementation” as its Theme for 2023
A Curious Tale is Unfolding in Nigeria’s Fintech Scene