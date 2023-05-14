Fantastic Fast Food, West African Style, in Brooklyn

Brooklyn has witnessed a mini explosion of new African fast food joints, and their offerings are downright fantastic. Mostly in modest, unassuming locations, the kitchens are turning out fare that is delicious and attracting crowds. The Crown Heights takeout counters Akara House and Brooklyn Suya and Bed-Stuy’s Ginjan Café offer an astonishing array of food, including bean fritters and suya.

