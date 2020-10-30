Fancourt Is Africa’s Best Golf Hotel – World Golf Awards 2020

Share with your network!

The World Golf Awards team have just announced their 2020 winners and Fancourt is thrilled to have received not one, but two of the prestigious awards:

Africa’s Best Golf Hotel 2020: Fancourt Hotel & Country Club (South Africa)

South Africa’s Best Golf Hotel 2020: Fancourt Hotel & Country Club

“We are incredibly grateful and honoured for this recognition,” says Peter Dros, Sales and Marketing Director at Fancourt. “Particularly since votes were cast by thousands of golfers from around the world – in what has been an incredibly tough year for the golf tourism and the hospitality industry.”

The World Golf Awards™, which is part of World Travel Awards™, aims to celebrate and reward excellence in golf tourism. Chris Frost, Managing Director, World Golf Awards, says that despite the many challenges faced this year, votes came in from hundreds of thousands of golf consumers from a record 129 countries.

According to Frost, strong support also came from leading golf industry professionals and media from every single participating nation in the programme. “I can happily report that the appetite for golf tourism has never been as keen, as golf fans pushed for the World Golf Awards to continue, and for the leaders in our industry to be acknowledged and rewarded. This bodes well for golf tourism’s future as the global recovery begins,” says Frost.

While congratulating Fancourt, Frost noted: “With 2020’s challenges taken into account, this year’s World Golf Awards winners are more deserving than ever before. Rewarding your commitment to excellence, whatever the challenges, and the determination to become the undisputed market leader.”

Unfortunately, due to travel restrictions and COVID-19 protocols, the World Golf Awards has had to cancel their traditional awards ceremony in Dubai. For Dros, this news has not put a damper on the excitement of Fancourt’s wins. “It’s a wonderful note on which to start our end-of-year calendar of events and festivities at both the Fancourt Hotel and Country Club – and of course it’s a great reflection of our team’s talents, hard work and dedication.”

For more information about the World Golf Awards or Fancourt please contact

Michelle van der Westhuizen, Manager Marketing for Fancourt, on marketing@fancourt.co.za.

