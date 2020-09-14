iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Family Still in the Dark Over Ugandan Refugee’s Death in the UK

59 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Ugandan family of Mercy Baguma, who died in the UK where she had been seeking asylum, is angry with the British authorities over the investigation into her death. In August, her body was found in a flat in Glasgow near her crying child .But, three weeks on, the family is no closer to finding out what happened, Ms Baguma’s sister told the BBC at her funeral in Uganda. Her death in Scotland prompted calls for changes to the UK’s asylum system. Charity Positive Action in Housing (PAIH) , which along with other charities had been helping her, said she was “effectively destitute” as she was unable to get a job because her right to work in the UK had expired. The mood at the funeral in Bugiri, eastern Uganda, was sombre with people turning up despite coronavirus restrictions, the BBC’s Patricia Oyella reports. In August, Eric Nnanna, the father of Ms Baguma’s one-year-old son Adriel, called the police four days after he had last had contact with her. He was worried as he had heard the sounds of his son crying from inside her locked flat.

SOURCE: BBC

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Korean Pop Wave Spreads to the Deserts of Algeria

35 mins ago
1 min read

A Gaming Hall Provides Escape for DRC Frontline Workers

40 mins ago
1 min read

How Past Pandemics Should Inform Urban Planning in Africa

50 mins ago
1 min read

Pandemic Puts Major Deals in Egypt on Hold

56 mins ago
1 min read

Community Rushes to Recover DRC Artisan Miners

2 hours ago
1 min read

Gambian Muso Uses Culture to Empower Africans to Reform their Countries

2 hours ago
1 min read

Mauritian Cruise Staff Homebound after Weeks of Lockdown at Sea

2 hours ago
1 min read

Parents Demand Answers after Fire Razes Tanzanian School Hostel

2 hours ago
1 min read

Famed Rwandan Hotelier Formally Charged

2 hours ago
1 min read

Showcasing the African Side of Paris

2 days ago
1 min read

See Accra on Two Wheels

2 days ago
1 min read

Where To Stay When Gorilla Tracking on a Budget

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Korean Pop Wave Spreads to the Deserts of Algeria

35 mins ago
1 min read

A Gaming Hall Provides Escape for DRC Frontline Workers

40 mins ago
1 min read

How Past Pandemics Should Inform Urban Planning in Africa

50 mins ago
1 min read

Pandemic Puts Major Deals in Egypt on Hold

56 mins ago