Family Of UWC Stabbing Suspect Asks For Privacy

The family of 32-year-old UWC Ntembeko Myalo are pleading for privacy after he was caught on camera stabbing his wife, Sinoxolo, at a private student residence in the Western Cape.

Students who witnessed the incident say they’re still traumatised and are receiving counselling.

Myalo is behind bars after the incident on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses say a bystander disarmed the perpetrator.

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology has appealed to political parties to stop politicising the tragic incident.