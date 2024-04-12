Family of Nigerian Businessman Killed in California Helicopter Crash Sues Charter Firm

Abimbola Ogunbanjo has filed a lawsuit after his death in a helicopter crash on February 9, 2024, just outside of Los Angeles. At the time of his death, Mr Ogunbanjo—the First Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and former President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange— was travelling to attend Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada. Herbert Wigwe, the CEO of Access Bank, and his wife and son were also killed in the crash. According to official court documents seen by Business Insider Africa, the Family’s lawsuit targets Orbic Air LLC, the Los Angeles-based company that operated the flight. Among other allegations, the lawsuit claims that Orbic Air failed to plan and prepare for foreseeable weather conditions. “Our clients seek answers and accountability from the helicopter operator that was responsible for the passengers’ safety,” said Andrew C. Robb, one of the attorneys who filed the lawsuit. Robb & Robb LLC is the premier aviation law firm in the United States. Robb & Robb LLC represented Vanessa Bryant in the helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant. In January 2024, Robb & Robb LLC obtained the largest pre-trial settlement for an individual in United States history—$100 million—in a Nevada court.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER