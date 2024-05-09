Family Of George Building Collapse Survivor Grateful For His ‘Miraculous’ Rescue

The father of a survivor from a devastating building collapse in George expressed his deep gratitude that his son is still alive.

Delvin Safers, a 29-year-old electrician from Mossel Bay, was working on site when the five-story apartment complex crumbled.

The incident on Monday claimed the lives of eight of his colleagues.

For his family, Delvin’s remarkable rescue, orchestrated through voice notes from beneath the debris, was akin to a miracle.

Trapped in darkness and immobilized by concrete slabs for 25 hours, Safers had only 22% battery left on his cellphone.

Using brief voice notes every hour to conserve battery, he guided the rescue team to his location and that of a fallen colleague in the remnants of Unit 7 of the complex.

He conveyed to the rescuers, “They (rescuers) are in the section underneath me. They’re removing the rubble. I hope they move quickly. I won’t make it, I have no energy. I’m tired, tired, tried.”

To attract attention, he began hitting a brick against a steel ladder nearby.

Despite intense pain and the inability to feel his legs or left arm, he was rapidly weakening.

“I’m knocking against something metal. But my arms are sore. It’s difficult to with these painful arms but I’ll keep knocking.”

Safers endured a broken rib and severe bruising on his face and body.

Doctors are hopeful he will be released from the hospital by the weekend.