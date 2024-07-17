Family of Domestic Worker Killed for Insurance Payout Received Just R500 from Alleged Killer

The family of a domestic worker murdered for a R6 million insurance payout claims that her alleged killer contributed only R500 towards her funeral expenses. Sithembile Xulu, a nurse, and her gardener, Simon Mogale, are facing charges for the death of 21-year-old Busiswa Nxumalo. In January 2022, the duo reportedly slit Busiswa’s throat and disposed of her body at a dumping site in Lenasia. They appeared in Lenasia Magistrates Court on Tuesday, but their bail application was postponed due to their lawyer falling ill.

Busiswa’s family attended the court proceedings, sitting directly behind the accused. Before the murder, Xulu allegedly took out three life insurance policies on Busiswa, totaling R6 million. Njabulo Nxumalo, Busiswa’s uncle, expressed the family’s disbelief upon learning about the insurance policies and Xulu’s role as a prime suspect. He recounted identifying Busiswa at the mortuary and lamented that they brought her home completely naked. Nxumalo noted that Xulu’s meager contribution of R500 was only for petrol to travel from Nongoma to Johannesburg.