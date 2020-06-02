Tue. Jun 2nd, 2020

Family Of 4 Dies In Informal Dwelling Fire In Kalksteenfontein

A family of four died in a fire in Kalksteenfontein, Cape Town.

The couple and their two daughters – aged two and 10 – were trapped in their informal dwelling when the blaze broke out early on Tuesday morning.

City of Cape Town’s fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said despite firefighters’ best efforts, they could not save the family.

“We were alerted to the fire in Elizabeth Street at about 03:10 am. Despite the valiant efforts of fire crews to contain the blaze to a single structure, the man, woman, and their two daughters could not be saved. The fire was extinguished at 03:55 and the scene was handed over to the SAPS’ forensic department,” Carelse said.

EWN

